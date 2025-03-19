Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 250,000 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.65% of Cars.com worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 280,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 130.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,902,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 162,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $721.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cars.com from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

