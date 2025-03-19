Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,668 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.