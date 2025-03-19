Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.54 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($9.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.23) by ($3.54), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 26.1 %

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,193.28.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.