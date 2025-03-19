Top Bank Stocks To Follow Today – March 16th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares representing partial ownership in banking institutions, allowing investors to participate in the financial performance of those banks. These stocks typically provide income through dividends and potential capital gains but are also subject to the economic and regulatory factors that uniquely impact the banking sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $11.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,464,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911,953. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.89 and a 200-day moving average of $503.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.94. 11,956,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,457. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.83.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. 35,967,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,904,723. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $311.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74.

