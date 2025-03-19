Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 18th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares of companies that operate in the cryptocurrency or blockchain technology sectors. They can include firms involved in cryptocurrency mining, trading, digital asset management, or the development of blockchain-based solutions, offering investors indirect exposure to the broader digital asset market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,245,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 2,405,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,457. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 13,536,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,931,177. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $491.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 4,077,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,434. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 3.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 300,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Further Reading