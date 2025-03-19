Top Restaurant Stocks To Follow Today – March 18th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Booking, and Coca-Cola are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies operating in the restaurant industry, from fast food chains to upscale dining establishments. Investors in these stocks gain an ownership stake in these businesses, with share values influenced by factors such as consumer trends, economic conditions, and industry-specific challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.94. 15,914,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,888,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $522.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,255. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $528.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. 9,971,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,530,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $89.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,474.28. The company had a trading volume of 110,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,600. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,809.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,687.26. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,622,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Read More