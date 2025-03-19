Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Update

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 921,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.27. 274,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,704. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TM. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

