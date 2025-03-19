Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 40,227 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 394% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,151 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.