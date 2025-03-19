Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,322,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,977,000 after acquiring an additional 350,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,874,000 after acquiring an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $344.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $286.32 and a one year high of $422.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

