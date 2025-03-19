Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $92,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,108.20. The trade was a 169.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 873,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 332,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $663.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.66. Transcat has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

