Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 220.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,075. This trade represents a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,099,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,664,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,684 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,212,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,370 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,300,000. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,244,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

