Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells £19,719 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider Alison Lander sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.55), for a total value of £19,719 ($25,635.73).

Triad Group Price Performance

Shares of TRD traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 352.80 ($4.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 358.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.22. Triad Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 223 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.81 million, a P/E ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.