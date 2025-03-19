Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 26.5% – What’s Next?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 189,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 116,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Trigon Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60.
Trigon Metals Company Profile
Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
Further Reading
