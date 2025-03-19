Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 133,642 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,642 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $48,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 3.9 %

CMG opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.