Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,158 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $240.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.12. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.45.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

