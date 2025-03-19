Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE NEE opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

