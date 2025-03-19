Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $42.34 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $42,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Target by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TGT opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

