Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 11,654 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

