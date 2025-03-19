Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,789 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $259.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.