Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,789 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.
Autodesk Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $259.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
