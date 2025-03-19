Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Stryker by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $376.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

