Trivest Advisors Ltd Increases Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 1.5% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $172.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.07. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

