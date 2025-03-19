Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 25.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TPG by 136.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TPG Stock Performance
Shares of TPG stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -111.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TPG Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.82%.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TPG
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.