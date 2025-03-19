Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 25.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TPG by 136.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TPG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -111.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.82%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

