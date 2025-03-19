Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,539,000. Bloom Energy comprises 1.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.60% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 733,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 417,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 3.30. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

