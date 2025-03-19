Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $730.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 489,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

