Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Down 21.8% – Here’s What Happened

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) dropped 21.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 72,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 489,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPC

Tutor Perini Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.