Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.83. 429,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,521. Twilio has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -160.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444,295 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

