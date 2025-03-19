Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,215 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWT opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

