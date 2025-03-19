Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 210,367 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3,410.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3,794.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

