Twin Tree Management LP Sells 5,657 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.32 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

