U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 581,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 701,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

USEG opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

