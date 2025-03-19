U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $29.64 million, a PE ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.80.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

