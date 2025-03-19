Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.26 and last traded at $71.89. Approximately 3,678,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,490,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth raised its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

