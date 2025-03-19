UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%.

UP Fintech Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TIGR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGR. Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TIGR

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

See Also

Earnings History for UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.