UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%.

UP Fintech Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TIGR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGR. Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

