Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Up 11.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) were up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 9,782,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,192,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Upland Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Upland Resources Company Profile

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

