Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 359.0 days.
Ushio Price Performance
Shares of UHOIF stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Ushio has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $14.30.
About Ushio
