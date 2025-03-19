Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 359.0 days.

Ushio Price Performance

Shares of UHOIF stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Ushio has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Get Ushio alerts:

About Ushio

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.