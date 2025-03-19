Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.47. Valeo shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 4,064 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Valeo Stock Performance

About Valeo

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

