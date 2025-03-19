Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 17th

Intel, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares that trade at a lower price relative to their fundamental metrics such as earnings, book value, or dividends. Investors favor these stocks because they are believed to be undervalued by the market, offering potential for long-term capital appreciation when the true worth of the company is recognized. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 124,878,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,117,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.02. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 63,286,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,509,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 174,231,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,723,062. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

