Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $249.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.67. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $228.59 and a 1 year high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

