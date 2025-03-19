Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after buying an additional 370,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. The company has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

