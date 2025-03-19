Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

