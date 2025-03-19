Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Trimmed by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after buying an additional 1,091,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,308,000 after buying an additional 521,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after buying an additional 268,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $255.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.