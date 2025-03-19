Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6,329.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

