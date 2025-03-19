Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Several analysts recently commented on VCM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark lowered shares of Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$256.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

