VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of VEON from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.47. VEON has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.
