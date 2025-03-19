VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of VEON from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

VEON Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in VEON by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VEON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VEON by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.47. VEON has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

