VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 208,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VerifyMe Price Performance

VRME opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of VerifyMe from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About VerifyMe

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.