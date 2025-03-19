Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.00. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:VET traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.47. The company had a trading volume of 372,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,341. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,600.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.