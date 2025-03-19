Vestcor Inc Buys 146 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Futu were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Futu by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Futu Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $130.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

