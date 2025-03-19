Vestcor Inc Buys New Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viking in the third quarter valued at $1,269,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Viking by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Viking by 25.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,931,000 after purchasing an additional 836,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Viking Stock Performance

NYSE:VIK opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.75. Viking Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

