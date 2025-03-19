Vestcor Inc Has $193,000 Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Samsara were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,049,687.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,505,753.86. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520,643 shares of company stock valued at $67,197,394. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

