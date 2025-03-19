Vestcor Inc Invests $106,000 in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Singular Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

